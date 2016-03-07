BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 COPAM Companhia Portuguesa de Amidos SA :
* FY 2015 net profit 14,821 euros ($16,240) versus 688,607 euros year ago
* FY 2015 turnover 30.3 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 908,000 euros
* To propose distribution of total net profit as dividends
* Expects in FY 2016 better result than in FY 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1RwzANR
($1 = 0.9128 euros)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company