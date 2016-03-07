BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Ellaktor SA :
* Project to be completed in about 2 years
* Its unit Aktor in consortium with French Spiecapag to implement construction of first section of TAP(Trans Adriatic Pipeline) project in northern Greece
Project concerns transportation of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives