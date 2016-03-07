BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders
March 7 Vakko
* FY 2015 net profit of 4.7 million lira ($1.61 million) versus loss of 8.3 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 451.4 million lira versus 383.8 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9184 liras)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company