BRIEF-Reva Medical announces positive 12-mnth clinical results
Announced sustained positive clinical results from Fantom II clinical trial
March 7 Tigenix NV :
* Announces positive 52-week Phase III results of Cx601 in complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients
Results confirm the favorable safety and tolerability profile of Cx601 already reported at week 24
* Co and Tasmanian Alkaloids entered into strategic partnership to align their respective competencies in cultivating medicinal cannabis plants