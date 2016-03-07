BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Thrace Plastics Co SA :
* Unit's share capital value is of 66,000 euros ($72,454.80) and its dissolution not to affect financial figures of group or company
* Due to restructuring of group decides to dissolve wholly-owned unit, MarzenaLtd in Cyprus Source text: bit.ly/1RwITgS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company