BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Geox SpA :
* To propose new stock option plan (2016-2018 Plan)
* The plan involves maximum of 4,000,000 options, which are valid for subscription of 4,000,000 ordinary shares
* The plan is a part of capital increase authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on Dec. 18, 2008
* The Plan is reserved for the key executives and other senior managers and employees of the Geox Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company