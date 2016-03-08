BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Melhus Sparebank
* says aims to raise NOK 80 million ($9.42 million) in new equity
* says plans bookbuilding at indicated range of NOK 100-110 per equity certificate
* says plans to raise NOK 40-50 million of this in an issue directed at some of its existing owners and potential new owners, followed by a repair issue to allow other current holders of equity certificates to participate
* says aims to end bookbuilding on March 10 at 1530 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4904 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.