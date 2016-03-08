BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Ageas SA NV
* Announced on Monday that Towergate, Arista and Ageas signed new strategic partnership which sees Ageas provide capacity for £60 million ($85.45 million) each year for next five years
* Deal also sees Ageas providing capacity for Towergate's Holiday Homes portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1pv92Go Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7022 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.