March 8 Ageas SA NV

* Announced on Monday that Towergate, Arista and Ageas signed new strategic partnership which sees Ageas provide capacity for £60 million ($85.45 million) each year for next five years

* Deal also sees Ageas providing capacity for Towergate's Holiday Homes portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1pv92Go Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7022 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)