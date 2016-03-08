March 8 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* FY EBIT of 27.8 million euros ($30.68 million) (2014: 21.6 million euros) and consolidated earnings after taxes of 8.1 million euros (2014: 9.2 million euros)

* Company is seeking to increase its annual revenue to around 300 million euros per year over next five years

* Total revenue in 2015 of 92.2 million euros (2014: 160.2 million euros)