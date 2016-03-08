BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* FY EBIT of 27.8 million euros ($30.68 million) (2014: 21.6 million euros) and consolidated earnings after taxes of 8.1 million euros (2014: 9.2 million euros)
* Company is seeking to increase its annual revenue to around 300 million euros per year over next five years
* Total revenue in 2015 of 92.2 million euros (2014: 160.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.