BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
March 8 Banvit :
* Fy 2015 net loss of 99.7 million lira ($34.29 million)versus loss of 20.6 million lira year ago
* Fy 2015 revenue of 2.00 billion lira versus 1.94 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9077 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pTtT70 Further company coverage: