March 8 Salvepar SA :

* Reports NAV as at Dec. 31, 2015: 401.6 million euros ($443.5 million), up by c. 10 pct in 2015 - 56.0 euros per share

* Proposed annual dividend increased by 4.5 pct to 2.30 euros per share

* FY net income 50.9 million euros versus 6.1 million euros a year ago

* The rhythm of the portfolio turnover in 2016 should be comparable to the one in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Lbx6YN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)