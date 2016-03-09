Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Medtech Sa :
* H1 net loss of 4.0 million euro versus loss of 2.1 million euro ($2.31 million) a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 3.8 million euro versus loss of 2.4 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TK5NIa
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests