Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs agreement for over 800,000 euros ($878,320.00) with BMW Brilliance, a joint venture of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in China
* Agreement relates to the order of sets of equipment for the casting of two engine crankcases
* Order is expected to be delivered by the end of 2016 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada