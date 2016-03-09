Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Welcomes clarification of speculations and rumours
* Confirms that neither Adler nor Mountainpeak Trading Ltd, subsidiary holding 22.37 pct of shares in conwert, have entered into agreements or have made any arrangements with Petrus Advisers Llp or other parties with respect to conwert
* Statement clarifying requests for information by Austrian authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.