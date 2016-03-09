March 9 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Welcomes clarification of speculations and rumours

* Confirms that neither Adler nor Mountainpeak Trading Ltd, subsidiary holding 22.37 pct of shares in conwert, have entered into agreements or have made any arrangements with Petrus Advisers Llp or other parties with respect to conwert

