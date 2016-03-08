BRIEF-Principal reports new $250 mln share repurchase authorization
* Principal® announces new $250 million share repurchase authorization
March 8 Peach Property Group AG :
* Expands portfolio by 397 apartments to just over 1,900 apartments
* Purchase agreement for a real estate company in North Rhine-Westphalia
* Closing of transaction expected by April 2016
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.