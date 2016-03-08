March 8 Firstrand Ltd

* Firstrand grew normalised earnings 9% and produced an roe of 23.4% for six months to december 2015

* Group's nii increased 9%, benefiting from ongoing growth in advances (+12%) and deposits (+12%)

* Headline earnings for 6 mths to dec 31 10.4 billion rand versus 9.90 billion rand year ago

* Dividend per ordinary share 108.0 cents for 6 mths to dec 31 versus 93.0 cents year ago

* Firstrand expects to be fully compliant with nsfr requirements on new calibration

* Second half of year will continue to be characterised by higher inflation and low gdp growth

* Advances growth is likely to decline, as further cuts are made given deteriorating outlook

* Sarb may have to increase rates again before end of 2016 and this will place further pressure on south african consumer

* Retail and corporate bad debts are likely to increase further in second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: