March 8 TKH Group NV :
* Q4 turnover down 3.2 pct to 344.7 million euros ($379.86
million), organic turnover decline of 6.6 pct
* Q4 EBITA before one-off income and expenses increases 0.3
pct despite extremely strong Q4 2014
* Increase of 6.8 pct in Q4 net profit before amortization
and one-off income and expenses
* TKH will propose the payment of a dividend of 1.10 euros
per (depositary receipt for an) ordinary share (2014: 1.00
euros)
* Expects that will be able to increase turnover by 300
million euros to 500 million euros in the seven selected
vertical growth markets in the next 3-5 years
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
