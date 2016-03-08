BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
March 8 Wiener Privatbank SE :
* FY operating profit fell slightly to 5.7 million euros ($6.28 million) compared to 6.0 million euros in 2014
* Intends to issue convertible bond with volume of up to 7 million euros
* FY net profit 3.3 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Coupon of bond is expected at 4.00 percent, minimum subscription of 100,000 euros
* Subscription period is planned for March 9-30, 2016
* Will use proceeds to strengthen capital base following the acquisition of banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net premiums written for April 2017 $2,704 million versus $2,325.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: