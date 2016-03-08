March 8 Paddy Power Betfair
* Paddy Power revenue up 24% to eur 1,094m, with double
digit growth across all online and retail divisions
* Paddy Power operating profit up 10% to eur 180m, or 50%
before eur 66m in new taxes and product fees
* Paddy Power full year dividend up 18% to 180 cents per
share; additional eur 8 per share cash return during 2015
* Betfair revenue up 21% to £138m, driven primarily by 51%
growth in sportsbook stakes and improved football results
* Betfair EBITDA up 10% to £26m, or 30% growth before £5m
in new taxes
* Paddy Power Betfair CEO says results show both businesses
entered merger on back of strong trading momentum
* New financial year has started well for Paddy Power
Betfair. Revenue growth momentum has continued
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)