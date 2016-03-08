BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Q1 2015/16 basic earnings 8.8 million Danish crowns ($1.30 million) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 2015/16 pre-tax loss 9.5 million crowns versus loss 13.3 million crowns year ago
* Says improvement in terms of basic earnings is primarily attributable to increase in net financial income of 1.8 million crowns and improvement of net loss/gain on mortgage deeds of 1.5 million crowns
* Sees basic earnings of about 24.0 million crowns for financial year 2015/16 compared to about 20.0 million crowns previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7623 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.