March 8 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 basic earnings 8.8 million Danish crowns ($1.30 million) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 pre-tax loss 9.5 million crowns versus loss 13.3 million crowns year ago

* Says improvement in terms of basic earnings is primarily attributable to increase in net financial income of 1.8 million crowns and improvement of net loss/gain on mortgage deeds of 1.5 million crowns

* Sees basic earnings of about 24.0 million crowns for financial year 2015/16 compared to about 20.0 million crowns previously expected