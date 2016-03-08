BRIEF-HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Teletypos Television Programmes SA :
* Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) suspends trading of Teletypos shares
* ATHEX says shares will remain under suspension until Teletypos provides necessary information to public Source text: bit.ly/1p4HM0X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 17 A French tax on dividends introduced by the Socialist government in 2012 was struck down by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday.