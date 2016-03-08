BRIEF-HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Doccheck AG
* FY EBIT of 4.03 million euros ($4.44 million)(previous year: 2.34 million euros)
* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euros per share
* FY revenue 26.80 million euros versus 19.89 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 17 A French tax on dividends introduced by the Socialist government in 2012 was struck down by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday.