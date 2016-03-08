BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
March 8 MHP SA :
* Says requisite consents of holders to implement amendments regarding $750 million 8.25 pct notes due 2020 were obtained
* Says amendments will be implemented by way of execution of supplemental indenture on March 8 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pTtT70 Further company coverage: