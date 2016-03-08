BRIEF-HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
* Gets members' nod for share buyback
March 8 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :
* Buys 51 percent stake in Tunemedix SL for 184,000 euros ($202,860.00)
* Acquisition price for 51 percent stake in Tunemedix SL could reach up to 251,000 euros according to FY 2015 results of Tunemedix SL
* Agreement for acquisition of stake in Tunemedix SL envisages put and call options to be excercized by March 31, 2021
PARIS, May 17 A French tax on dividends introduced by the Socialist government in 2012 was struck down by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday.