March 8 Lventure Group SpA :

* Announces participation in two co-investments in the startups Karaoke One, a karaoke app, and KPI6, a social analytics platform

* Has invested 100,000 euros ($110,270.00) in Karaoke One (Lisari Srl) and 150,000 euros in KPI6 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)