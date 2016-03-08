BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company's shares
March 8 Izo-Blok SA :
* Signs deal with SSW Industries GmbH to acquire 100 pct stake in SSW PearlFoam GmbH for 21.5 million euros
* The transaction price will be adjusted by SSW PearlFoam net debt and cash
* The company informed about supervisory board's consent for acquisition and negotiations
* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing