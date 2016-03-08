BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
March 8 Fourlis SA :
* FY 2015 IKEA sales at 279.5 million euros ($308.37 million) versus 267.7 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1X9Yg2M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pTtT70 Further company coverage: