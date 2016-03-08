BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares
* Announces delisting of Bishah Agricultural Development Company’s shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qr8i8p) Further company coverage:
March 8 Euronext:
* Societe Immobiliere et d'Exploitation Hotel Majestic SA to pay gross dividend of 12 euros ($13.25) per share
* Ex date: April 7
* Payment date: April 11 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pTtT70 Further company coverage: