BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data
March 8 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen and peptimimesis announce a research partnership in oncology
* Research partnership for novel therapeutic peptides targeting a transmembrane receptor overexpressed in a large number of cancers and implicated in their development
* Option for Ipsen to acquire the exclusive rights to develop and market the new drug candidates
* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make further potential payments to peptimimesis at development, regulatory and commercial milestones
* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make royalty payments on worldwide annual net sales
* Peptimimesis will receive financial support from Ipsen for the research phases, as well as milestone payments associated to the program Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.