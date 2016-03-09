BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Christoph Lengwiler to leave board of directors, board proposes the election of Andreas Emmenegger
* Remaining six members and the board chairman Mark Bachmann to stand for re-election Source text - bit.ly/1RzfXoy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.