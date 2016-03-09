Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Dufry AG :
* Board will propose to AGM on April 28, 2016, Heekyung (Jo) Min and Claire Chiang for election as new board members
* Two current board members, James Cohen and Lucas Melo, informed company they will not be available for re-election
* All other current board members are proposed for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada