March 9 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Net sales in FY 2015 totaled 180.6 million Swiss francs ($180.94 million), 10.8 pct less than in 2014 (202.5 million francs)

* FY EBIT before restructuring costs reached 3.1 million francs (2014: 10.2 million francs)

* Net profit in 2015 amounted to 0.7 million francs before restructuring costs of 4.7 million francs (net profit 2014: 7.0 million francs)

* Is expecting results of internal restructuring to be reflected in growth in sales and results during second half of 2016