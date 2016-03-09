Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 Deneb Investments Ltd
* Has entered into an agreement dated 8 March 2016 in terms of which company will acquire entire issued share capital of Premier from trustees
* Purchase consideration for acquisition is r101,500,000 (one hundred and one million five hundred thousand rand), payable in cash
* Effective date of acquisition shall be no later than 30 September 2016
