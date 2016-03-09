BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :
* FY operating result amounted to 110.4 million Swiss francs ($110 million) and thus decreased by 8.2 pct
* FY gross interest income 163.0 million francs versus 174.5 million francs year ago
* FY net interest income of 158.6 million francs (+6.1 pct) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.