BRIEF-Alcentra Capital says offering of 808,000 shares priced at $13.68/shr
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces pricing of offering of common stock
March 9 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Appointment of chief executive officer
* Announces appointment of Lawrence Mac Dougall as new CEO of Tiger Brands
* His effective date of employment will be communicated by end of march
* Lawrence will join Tiger Brands from Mondelez International where he is currently executive vice president and regional president for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Noel Doyle will continue to serve as acting CEO until lawrence joins organisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stephanie Fisher named YRC Worldwide chief financial officer