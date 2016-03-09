BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 Klövern AB :
* Klövern acquires the property Järnvägen 3 in Halmstad for 142 million Swedish crowns ($16.70 million)
* On the property an office building with a lettable area of around 5,500 sq.m is under construction
* Transfer of possession will preliminarily be on 1 July 2017 when the construction is completed
* The acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5034 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.