March 9 Klövern AB :

* Klövern acquires the property Järnvägen 3 in Halmstad for 142 million Swedish crowns ($16.70 million)

* On the property an office building with a lettable area of around 5,500 sq.m is under construction

* Transfer of possession will preliminarily be on 1 July 2017 when the construction is completed

* The acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity