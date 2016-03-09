Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Sberbank :
* Feb. net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 31.5 billion roubles versus 7.5 billion roubles ($103.54 million) year ago
* Feb. overdue loans increased by 0.4 pct to 3.7 pct
* Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS 59.8 billion roubles versus 11.3 billion roubles year ago
* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 169.2 billion roubles, up 70 pct versus year ago
* Jan.-Feb. net fee and commission income 40.8 billion roubles, up 35.9 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QFWo1l
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.