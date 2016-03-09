Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AstraZeneca's potential medicine for neuromyelitis optica receives FDA orphan drug designation
* US FDA has granted orphan drug designation for investigational anti-cd19 monoclonal antibody, medi-551
* Developed by Medimmune, Medi-551 is currently in phase IIb clinical development for NMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests