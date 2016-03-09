Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Irish High Court has approved its application for appointment of Michael Mcateer of Grant Thornton as interim examiner
* Worldview, which on March 4, 2016 presented a petition for appointment of an examiner, consented to application
* Petition companies are now subject to protection of court pursuant to relevant provisions of Companies Act 2014 of Ireland
* Full hearing of petition will be heard on April 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.