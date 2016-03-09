March 9 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Irish High Court has approved its application for appointment of Michael Mcateer of Grant Thornton as interim examiner

* Worldview, which on March 4, 2016 presented a petition for appointment of an examiner, consented to application

* Petition companies are now subject to protection of court pursuant to relevant provisions of Companies Act 2014 of Ireland

* Full hearing of petition will be heard on April 4, 2016