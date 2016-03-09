Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Cantargia AB :
* Has received data from second toxicity study of company's CAN04 product candidate
* No signs of toxicity were observed
* Following finalization of study data has been analyzed and results show that treatment did not give rise to any negative effects
* Is continuing efforts towards clinical study phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests