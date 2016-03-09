March 9 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says during public offering of shares company has allotted 22.5 million units of new shares, issue price of which was 0.40 euro

* Following increase of authorized capital of company it is equal to 19.07 million euros ($20.93 million) and is divided into 65.75 million units of shares, which grant 65.75 million votes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)