BRIEF-uhr.de AG withdraws application for insolvency
* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF UHR.DE AG WITHDREW THE APPLICATION FOR INSOLVENCY, WHICH WAS SUBMITTED TO THE DISTRICT COURT OF DESSAU.
March 9 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Business rescue practitioners will convene a general meeting of affected persons on March 17 to advise of process for proposal 3 of business rescue plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.