Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Taaleri Oyj :
* Taaleri Tuulitehdas II and Loiste Energia to invest about 75 million euros ($82.3 million) in a wind farm
* Wind farm will be built for Suomussalmi
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.