(Corrects operating loss figure in headline to DKK 16.5 mln from DKK 16.mln)

March 9 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* FY net sales 135.8 million Danish crowns ($19.96 million) versus 119.0 million crowns year ago

* FY operating loss 16.5 million crowns versus loss 148.2 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no 2015 dividend

* Sees 2016 loss after financial items but before transfer of 15 million - 25 million crowns

* Expects 2016 pre-tax loss of about 15 million - 25 million crowns

* Expects to realize transfer income of about 17 million crowns in summer 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8046 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)