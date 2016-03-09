Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Rapid Nutrition Plc :
* Board of directors have made decision to terminate listing of rapid nutrition plc shares in entry standard of deutsche börse ag with immediate effect
* Decision made in interest of rapid nutrition's shareholders as management expects a loss in value after removal of suspension
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests