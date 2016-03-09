March 9 Telefonica SA :

* Announces deployment of BRUSA, a new submarine cable nearly 11,000 km in length linking Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza (Brazil) with San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Virginia Beach (US)

* Says the cable is expected to begin operations in early 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1RR31wY

