BRIEF-Westell authorizes $2 mln stock repurchase program
March 9 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Says Bradley Singer notified board that he will not stand for re-election at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Says Singer will continue to serve on company's board of directors until its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text: (1.usa.gov/1RzymSf) Further company coverage:
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.