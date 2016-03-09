BRIEF-Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck
* Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of Aduro's CRS-207 with Merck's Keytruda for treatment of Mesothelioma
March 9 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* FY revenue 14.2 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 123.4 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 197.1 million crowns versus loss 58.6 million crowns year ago
* Expect an operating loss in 2016 of 120 million - 160 million crowns compared to realized operating loss of 197 million crowns in 2015
* Net loss in 2016 is expected to be in range of 120 million - 160 million crowns compared to net loss of 176 million crowns in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* REG-ZEALAND REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 (UNAUDITED)