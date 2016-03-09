March 9 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* FY revenue 14.2 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 123.4 million crowns year ago

* FY operating loss 197.1 million crowns versus loss 58.6 million crowns year ago

* Expect an operating loss in 2016 of 120 million - 160 million crowns compared to realized operating loss of 197 million crowns in 2015

* Net loss in 2016 is expected to be in range of 120 million - 160 million crowns compared to net loss of 176 million crowns in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.8016 Danish crowns)