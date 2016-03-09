BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp raised quarterly cash dividend by 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :
* FY net profit 61 million euros ($66.92 million) versus 91 million euros a year ago
* FY net premiums 4.85 billion euros versus 5.05 billion euros a year ago
* Combined ratio at Dec. 31, 2015 at 91.5 percent
* Proposes dividend of 0.35 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo explores the future of security & authentication