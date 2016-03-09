BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 OGK-2 :
* FY 2015 revenue 112.2 billion roubles ($1.58 billion) versus 115.9 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 profit for period 2.6 billion roubles versus loss of 1.6 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 10.1 billion roubles versus 4.49 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/222LZ3L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 71.1125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS